BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray has been discussing Forest's lack of transfer activity this summer on the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast: "Obviously, they want Dean Henderson. That's the key position for them, that's the key goalkeeper for them. They've been waiting for Manchester United's goalkeeping situation to look a little bit clearer. It now does because they've signed Onana.

"So, you would hope, over the coming days, that deal will start to move and there might actually be a little bit of progress. I think that situation is probably similar for other positions as well.

"It's been a very quiet summer so far, not just for Forest but for the market generally. Things are now starting to move and I think that will be the same for Forest. I think you'll start to see signings being made over the next few days."

But Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates isn't focusing on the lack of transfer activity: "We've got the bulk of our squad already. There's going to be ins and outs in any team, but I don't really look into it too much. I try to stay off my phone, and I just focus on where I can improve and help the team.

"I just sort of let the transfers take care of themselves, and then introduce the lads when they arrive.

"The manager is relentless with his desire to improve things on and off the pitch. There's a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes, we've come back from off-season and there's been lots of changes. That's really good to see from a player's perspective."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds