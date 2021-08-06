Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

Brendan Rodgers said the Community Shield is a useful exercise in the final week of pre-season in terms of fitness for the players.

Rreading into this, I expect him to utilise the squad - but, that said, I think he’ll start with a strong 11 and use the six substitutes allowed later in Saturday's game.

He will be wary of picking up any injuries after what happened to Wesley Fofana against Villarreal - especially in defensive areas, with James Justin and Jonny Evans also in the treatment room and Timothy Castagne having not trained once with the mask he'll be required to wear following a facial injury at the Euros.

It’s a day for the fans. This is another huge step back to football normality - Wembley has no restrictions and could see a capacity crowd.