Transfer news: Inter set to stall on Lukaku decision?

Published

Romelu Lukaku's proposed move back to Chelsea could be about to stall as Inter Milan's chairman to take his time before deciding whether to sell the 28-year-old striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Alternatively, the Blues are expected to sign Lukaku by the weekend after offering Inter a deal worth £95m and add-ons for the Belgium international. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham, 23, has attracted interest from Southampton as a potential loan signing to replace fellow England forward Danny Ings. (Talksport)

