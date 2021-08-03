Most exciting Premier League signings: Robinho to Man City

With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings.

Robinho - Real Madrid to Manchester City (2008)

What a way for Manchester City's new owners to announce themselves. On deadline day in 2008, the Abu Dhabi United Group completed a takeover of the club and instantly set about making themselves known.

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Robinho had been a target for Chelsea, but City managed to secure a whirlwind £32.5m deal, a British record at the time, and suddenly appeared a threat to the elite.

A debut goal, against Chelsea, was the precursor to a spell that had its moments, but was fraught with inconsistency and attitude problems. City eventually sold Robinho to AC Milan in 2010 after loaning him to his first club Santos, and took a different route to spending their millions on building a Premier League-winning side.

Find out who else made it onto our shortlist of wow-factor signings