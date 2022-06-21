Villa's players impress on England duty

Aston Villa's trio of England players impressed in a winning start at the European Under-19 Championship.

Carney Chukwuemeka was the pick of the bunch, scoring and bagging an assist as the Young Lions beat Austria 2-0 in their opening game of the tournament in Slovakia.

The 18-year-old has only started one game for Villa so far, but has appeared a number of times from the bench and could be set for a starring role for England this summer.

He opened the scoring from six yards in the first half before teeing up Spurs' Alfie Devine for a scintillating second later on.

Aaron Ramsey and Tim Iroegbunam all started the game for England, who are next in action against Serbia on Wednesday.