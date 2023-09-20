Celtic defeat 'feels like an opportunity lost' for Johnston

Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland in Rotterdam

Alistair Johnston admits Celtic need to add a ruthless streak to get their group campaign back on track after his Champions League debut ended in defeat at Feyenoord.

“There were some moments in the match we’ll look back and try to learn from and regret a little bit," said the Canada right-back.

“We gave them a good game until it gets difficult when you go down to 10 and then nine men. You really shoot yourselves in the foot.

“But I was really proud with what we put out there and there was building blocks to build on, especially with a lot of guys who stepped up as we’ve had a lot of injuries.

“We’re not using that as an excuse but there were a lot of guys who, like me, were playing their first Champions League match. They really stepped up and played a big part.

“It feels like an opportunity lost, but there are a lot of good things to take away. We’ve just got to be a bit more ruthless.”