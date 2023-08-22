As expected, Michael Beale rings the changes. It's seven in total following Saturday's comeback win against Morton in the League Cup.

Captain James Tavernier, John Souttar and Borna Barisic come into the defence, while Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell drop into midfield.

The final switch sees Abdallah Sima join Cyriel Dessers in attack.

Out go Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, Johnly Yfeko, John Lundstram, Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Sam Lammers.

No place for Danilo in the starting XI. He's on the bench again.