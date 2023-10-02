We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Everton and Luton Town.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Jonesy: Poor team selection from Dyche moving Garner out of the centre after two decent performances there. Also, no width! Harrison and Danjuma benched. Gueye often furthest forward! Poor finishing yes, but one dimensional, trying to thread passes through the centre until Harrison came on. Dyche can also change the story by sticking with a winning formula.

Blue: Here we go again. Luton came to Goodison looking for their first win. Bring on Everton. It’s always about which Everton turns up - on Saturday the Blues were again dreadful at home. I think Evertonians are again in for a long, nail-biting season. There is no urgency and desire. We needed a win and failed miserably.

Danny: There isn’t an Evertonian on the planet who didn’t see that result coming a mile off. Not had a win yet? Coming to Goodison? Don’t worry! We’ve got your back. Season in, season out. Utter drivel supporting this club.

Russell: We dominated the majority of the game but we just weren't good enough in the final third. They came at us early on but didn't cause too many problems until they had set-pieces. They took a two-goal lead and defended pretty well, but we had more than enough opportunities to come back. Need to be more clinical with shots.

Luton Town fans

Gary: Thoroughly deserved victory. To a man, they gave their all. We need to do this performance every game. I'm so proud of the team and all the backroom staff. We know it will be a tough campaign, but as long as we give our all, that is all we can ask for.

Nathan: Hard work, digging in, you get your rewards. What a performance from the team today. This victory shows all of the hard work over the years and this win is for the fans.

Stephen: Garth Crooks - what’s the score? Garth Crooks, Garth Crooks - what’s the score?

Dave: Why would Everton be embarrassed? Should they not get beaten by #teamslikeLuton? We are a proper club - top to bottom. Owned and run by fans and with no real debt. Even if we sink, that won’t change. I’m sure Everton would swap that position! Great performance showing guts, determination and whole club togetherness and a deserved three points.