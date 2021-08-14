Burnley 1-2 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter speaking to BBC Sport: "We got off to a nightmare start. It's the last thing you want when the crowd is back and you're the away team.

"You need some luck, which we had, and it was important that it was 1-0 at half-time. The second half was much better, we were much more like ourselves. We were well worth the two goals in the end."

On Burnley's opener: "It looked a push [by James Tarkowski on Neal Maupay], you can see clearly that it is but if the referee doesn't give it, he doesn't give it.

"When I consider our pre-season… it's been really challenging. The first half was probably a reflection of that and we grew into it. To come here and get the three points on the opening day is fantastic for us."