Danilo still hasn't recovered from the injury he picked up against Chelsea. Anthony Elanga and Serge Aurier also have injuries but Cooper refused to rule them "in or out" for Monday night's game.

On the challenge of fitting all of Forest's new signings into the squad, Cooper said: "Players are coming in different circumstances. Some have played regular, some haven't played at all. We're really looking forward to working with all the guys, it's a competitive group now."

Cooper spoke highly on club-record signing Ibrahim Sangare: "He has undoubted quality and is the profile of midfielder we wanted to bring here. It's been a long process to get him here and we're delighted that he's chosen us, because he could have chose a lot of others."

Cooper says he has had "daily conversations" with Harry Toffolo after his FA Ban, adding: "Whatever the situation, we were always going to have his back. It's buisness as usual from a coaching point of view. We like Harry and he's a very popular squad member. He shows great commitment every day and that will continue."

On Brennan Johnson's departure: "Naturally you're sad to see him go, he's been integral in these two years. I've been here but you wish him well. The club should be proud of how they helped him move on. I believe he will get to the very top."