We asked you for your thoughts on Farhad Moshiri agreeing to sell his stake in Everton to 777 Partners, and what the future may look like under them.

Here are some of your answers:

Andy: It’s too early to say but hopefully this will be a positive move for the club. Hard to see how they could do a worse job than Moshiri. £500m+ and very little to show for it. Hopefully we can get stability with this move. Let’s try to be positive.

Liam: Only Everton, with the immensely divisive regime they have as it is, could sack the board after years of asking, only to replace them with an ownership that is infamously known for ruining every club they touch. Doesn't make for very good reading for Evertonians, myself included.

Alastair: Whatever 777 Partners bring to the club, it will be better than the previous owner. They have sporting club ownership pedigree - Moshiri and his merry band of ‘business people’ were clueless. Good riddance!

Chris: Usually a change of ownership following a lengthy period of questionable boardroom decisions would be welcome - but this one fills me with dread. 777's track record with their current sporting ventures, coupled with reported issues of how they operate, make me think that things will simply go from bad to worse.

Magnus: Not the buyer I would have liked but in this case it is more the devil you don’t know. When the problems have gone on for seven years without any change it is clearly a problem with the top. I welcome a change.

