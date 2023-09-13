Martindale on potential investment, court actions & Ross County
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before Livingston's Saturday visit to Ross County.
Here are the key lines from the manager's news conference:
Martindale confirmed there is potential investment interest from US-based parties.
However, "court actions" may affect new revenue stream with disputes over who owns shares ongoing.
The manager described the summer transfer window as "the hardest year in terms of recruitment" and revealed the club "closed a £400,000 gap".
On Ross County, Martindale describes opposite number Malky Mackay as "an extremely good manager" who has "coached and managed at the highest level".
He also noted County's investment and recruitment and said: "I don't think we're playing the same Ross County team as we played last year."
The manager expects "a really tight league" and does not believe any team will become "ostracised" at the bottom.