Phil Foden is not "reckless" when Manchester City do not have the ball and England manager Gareth Southgate's selection of Jordan Henderson over him in midfield makes little sense as a result.

That's the belief of former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, who was responding to Southgate's comments on Foden being utilised out wide by City boss Pep Guardiola.

Following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Ukraine - in which Henderson started in midfield and Foden replaced James Maddison on the left of attack in the second half - Southgate said: "He [Foden] doesn't [play centrally] for his club, so presumably there's a reason for that.

"You'd have to speak with Pep, the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He's always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide, and that's important. It depends on the level of the game, really.

"Obviously in the middle of the park everybody wants to talk about them with the ball - but there's a lot of detail without the ball.

"You've really got to be spot on with pressing angles, your responsibilities."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Sutton said: "Having seen Phil Foden play many times, is he that ill-disciplined defensively? I don't quite understand that.

"It has to be Henderson because he's more defensive minded? I don't think Phil Foden is reckless and a liability when Manchester City are out of possession, so why would that carry forward to England?"

