Analysis: Leicester 1-2 Southampton

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Just over a week ago the talk was that Ralph Hasenhuttl had lost the Saints dressing room.

There was no sign of that at all as they battled back for the second game in a row - picking up four points from losing positions.

The decision to bring on Che Adams after 59 minutes could go a huge way to consolidating the Austrian's position at the club.

Adams showed no signs of a man on a six-month scoring drought when he slotted home and scored a lovely volley. But he admitted afterwards he was "devastated" to hit the post late on as a hat-trick loomed. Nice problems to have.

"After the goal we saw we had nothing to lose and the guys stepped up. We played some fantastic football," said Hasenhuttl.

Also encouraging was the average age of Southampton's team - 23 years and 238 days - the youngest by any Premier League team in over five years.

Among the players to catch the eye was German 20-year-old centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap.