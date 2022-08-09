Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal made an impressive start to the season with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace, a game where many neutrals would have expected the Gunners to crumble.

But the early signs are that this Arsenal team can be less flaky and the embodiment of that may be William Saliba. Saliba, on his Premier League debut, grabbed man of the match with a near perfect defensive display.

When the pressure was on at the end of last season, Arsenal sometimes abandoned their style of play. Saliba, despite being just 21, plays with no fear, and you can see why given the physical and technical skills at his disposal. Confidence spreads in a team and his aura could help Arsenal navigate tricky periods of games much better than they did last season.

For the opening 30 minutes against Palace, Arsenal played with a swagger. They must now demonstrate their ability to exude this confidence in possession for longer periods.

Whilst every fixture is a challenge in the Premier League, Arsenal’s next four appear a presentable opportunity to build further on the confidence they will have already gained from overcoming this season's first obstacle.