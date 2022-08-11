Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

There are no fresh injury concerns and Jakub Moder (ACL) is the only known absentee.

On the first game of the season, he told us: "It's best to win in front of your supporters. I won't complain if we get points elsewhere but it's nice to win at home and that's what we'll try to do".

The Seagulls boss rates Moises Caicedo "a lot" and said the midfielder has adapted well, adding he doesn't want to "put too much pressure on him".

He said beating Manchester United was "very nice" but said his side "definitely" should have had a penalty.

He added: "We had to get some small margins - which we didn't get".

Potter said he "thinks and hopes" Dan Burn will get a good reception on his return to Brighton.

He added: "During my time he really contributed to what we achieved. He's a top person and top professional".

On Newcastle, he said: "Eddie's done a fantastic job. He's improved them as a team and improved individuals".

