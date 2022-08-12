While Jonjo Shelvey's injury is a "big blow" for Newcastle, Eddie Howe is confident he has enough players to cover.

The midfielder will be out for 12 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Benfica in pre-season.

He said: "It was quite a complex one, we had a number of scans and a number of opinions with Jonjo because we wanted to make the right call.

"It wasn’t a clear or simple injury so he’s had an operation and we expect him to be out for around 12 weeks.

"He’s very disappointed obviously, he’d worked very hard in pre-season and looked in really good physical shape so it’s a real shame for him and for us.

"He’s on the road to recovery now and he’s in a much better place now after the operation than before mentally and we’re looking forward to getting him back.

"I feel we have enough to cover his absence currently but you know football, that can change very quickly.

"Losing Jonjo is a big blow, he’s been a huge player for us over the past few seasons and he brings unique qualities in that midfield role.

"Bruno [Guimaraes] played in that position [against Nottingham Forest] and did very, very well and we do have other players. Sean Longstaff has played that position in pre-season and did very well. We have a couple of options but we’re going to miss Jonjo."