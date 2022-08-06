Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon to BBC Sport: "It was a very special moment - it has been a long time coming. I haven't played many games at the club for various reasons but it feels a special moment.

"The manager has put faith in me and I've had a very good pre-season. I've had a lot of injuries and a lot of stuff hasn't gone my way but i've had a good pre-season.

"He [Antonio Conte] is very demanding but a very good coach and a very good guy. We didn't panic after going behind - we kept our heads up and kept playing how Antonio wants us to play.

"The signings have come in and gelled straight away and we have a real togetherness about this season. We haven't put any targets together as a side - we just want to keep going in a positive way and winning as many games as possible."