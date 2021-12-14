Arteta on Covid, Aubameyang & leadership group
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Wednesday’s Premier League home match against West Ham.
Here are the key lines:
There are no positive Covid cases in the Arsenal camp.
Arteta said the decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy was tough: "Our relationship has been really good since I have been here that is why it hurts." However, the Gunners manager insists it is "the right decision in the interests of the football."
He would not reveal when Aubameyang would return to the matchday squad: "We need a bit of time. He needs a little bit of time to heal so for now he isn’t involved in the squad."
The Arsenal dressing room is "dealing with it extremely well," according to Arteta. "They accept the decision. They have committed to our culture, our demands and how we want to represent this club at a next level and if you do not do that you cannot be involved in the basics."
Speaking about the next Arsenal captain, the Spaniard said there was a "really strong" leadership group which includes Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette: "In the last game it was Laca, we had Granit as well who has been captain as well. We will follow that."