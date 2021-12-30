Brentford 0-1 Man City: The pick of the stats

This win means that Manchester City will be eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table going into the New Year; all five previous sides with at least that lead at the end of New Year's Eve went on to win the title (Manchester United in 1993-94 and 2000-01, Chelsea in 2005-06, City in 2017-18 and Liverpool in 2019-20).

City have won each of their last 10 Premier League games - the fourth time they've had a run of 10+ consecutive league wins under Pep Guardiola. No other manager in Premier League history has had more than two separate runs of 10+ wins.

Brentford have lost five home Premier League games this season; only fellow promoted clubs Norwich (seven) and Watford (six) have suffered more defeats on home soil.