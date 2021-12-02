Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I liked what stand-in Manchester United boss Michael Carrick did against Chelsea on Sunday, with Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay screening the defence and the whole team working extremely hard.

United still don't look right at the back but a point at Stamford Bridge was a step in the right direction and, if Aaron Wan-Bissaka hadn't had a rush of blood, they might have taken away all three.

The Gunners got back to winning ways against Newcastle, and created loads of chances in that game, but United playing at home in front of their new manager will have something to prove.

Ben's prediction: 2-0

I've read a lot about Rangnick and it seems a shrewd appointment, which is surprising given their recent record.

United's Premier League fixtures in December are very kind [after Arsenal, they play Palace (h), Norwich (a), Brentford (a), Brighton (h), Newcastle (a) and Burnley (h)] so it wouldn't surprise me at all if they go on a very good run.

Find out how Lawro and Ben predicted the rest of the week's fixtures would go