Who is your Liverpool player of the season?
- Published
We asked our Liverpool fan contributor for their four player of the season choices and you can now vote for your top one.
Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external
Alisson
It's unsettling for Liverpool fans to think where they'd be this season without this man in goal. Recently marking a century of clean sheets, Alisson's standards have rarely faltered. Left more exposed than ever before, the keeper proved he is up for the job - and that's without mentioning his passing capabilities and leadership qualities.
Mohamed Salah
Breaking records for fun, this season Salah moved himself into fifth on the list of Liverpool's all-time top goalscorers. His contribution has remained consistent, even when his supply hasn't. Six years in, his impact doesn’t seem like it will be slowing down any time soon.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Like most of the team, Alexander-Arnold's season was defined by highs and lows. After a poor start, his impact has been greater than any other player on the pitch since his move into midfield. Assisting for fun, he has helped the team turn it around.
Stefan Bajcetic
Talk about a breakthrough! Before his season-ending injury, Bajcetic was the shining light during a difficult spell in form. The 18-year-old proved he is fearless, consistent, energetic and extremely talented. His rapid rise made him one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's teamsheet, and his future is certainly looking bright.
Pick your 2022-23 Liverpool player of the season from our fan choices here