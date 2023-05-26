Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Alisson

It's unsettling for Liverpool fans to think where they'd be this season without this man in goal. Recently marking a century of clean sheets, Alisson's standards have rarely faltered. Left more exposed than ever before, the keeper proved he is up for the job - and that's without mentioning his passing capabilities and leadership qualities.

Mohamed Salah

Breaking records for fun, this season Salah moved himself into fifth on the list of Liverpool's all-time top goalscorers. His contribution has remained consistent, even when his supply hasn't. Six years in, his impact doesn’t seem like it will be slowing down any time soon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Like most of the team, Alexander-Arnold's season was defined by highs and lows. After a poor start, his impact has been greater than any other player on the pitch since his move into midfield. Assisting for fun, he has helped the team turn it around.

Stefan Bajcetic

Talk about a breakthrough! Before his season-ending injury, Bajcetic was the shining light during a difficult spell in form. The 18-year-old proved he is fearless, consistent, energetic and extremely talented. His rapid rise made him one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's teamsheet, and his future is certainly looking bright.

