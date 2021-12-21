It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules, and Aston Villa have slightly more time to prepare between matches, with three league games scheduled within 164.5 hours of each other.

Here's how the Villans' festive period looks:

Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sun, 26 December - 17:30 GMT)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (Tue, 28 December - 17:30 GMT)

Brentford v Aston Villa (Sun, 2 January - (14:00 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 164.5 hours

