Tottenham’s “embarrassing display” early on against Liverpool highlighted a “shambolic” defensive set-up.

That’s the view of the team on The Far Post podcast, who feel using Ryan Mason to prevent rushing the appointment of a new manager is a worthwhile move.

Spurs lost 4-3 in a thrilling Sunday fixture, but were 3-0 down inside 15 minutes at Anfield and former Premier League defender Steve Brown said: “It really was embarrassing.

"You are professional players in what is supposed to be the strongest league in the world, away at a team that barely loses on its own patch and you start the game by going backwards, sideways and giving the ball to your opposition 25 yards from goal.

“They shouldn’t have been in the game after the first 25 minutes. You have to confront the defensive frailties of that team. They are 2-0 at United, 3-0 down at Liverpool, 5-0 down against Newcastle. It is shambolic.”

BBC Radio London’s Phil Parry says Spurs need “leadership” on and off the pitch, adding: “The club needs some real direction."

Interim manager Mason is currently at the helm but is “not ready” for such a role on a full-time basis, says Brown.

The former Charlton defender added: “This is an elite job, in my view. There aren’t many good, elite managers out there. Spurs have had them and it’s gone wrong.

"It’s a really difficult pick for Daniel Levy and I wouldn’t rush it. This team has already imploded and is safe. So I don’t think you need to rush this appointment any more. Long-term the next pick is pretty crucial.”