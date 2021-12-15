Norwich City are in "a difficult period" and need players to return from injury, says former Aston Villa and Scotland defender Alan Hutton.

Dean Smith's side are bottom of the table after defeat by Villa at Carrow Road and face a worsening injury situation, with centre-back Ozan Kabak joining Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and others on the sidelines.

"I feel for them a bit," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Dean Smith is trying to change their philosophy and get them on the front foot, but when you're having to play midfielders at centre-back, it's very difficult.

"Even a top-class team like Liverpool struggled with that last season."

The panel also discussed Todd Cantwell, who went straight down the tunnel after being replaced in the 61st minute on his return to the starting line-up.

"I get the impression he wants everything his own way," said former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison. "That he's not going to sacrifice himself for his side when they're in the bottom three.

"Norwich can't be playing freestyle football - that's not how the Premier League works - and Cantwell needs to get on board with that."

