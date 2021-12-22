Arteta's philosophy starting to take hold

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta celebrated his two-year anniversary as Arsenal boss on Monday and, while he has already delivered silverware in the form of the 2019-20 FA Cup, it feels for the first time like the Spaniard is beginning to see his desired philosophy take hold.

Without the distraction of European football, the Gunners are fourth in the top flight and can now look forward to a cup semi-final too.

Despite having Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers missing after positive Covid tests, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles absent with illness, Arteta was still able to make nine changes from the side that beat Leeds 4-1.

League Cup specialist Eddie Nketiah was one of those to come in and produced a goalscoring performance that will have him knocking on the door for more first-team involvement.

The forward has now scored five in three games on Arsenal's run to the last four, but has only seen 38 minutes of Premier League action this season and reportedly turned down a new contract, with his current deal ending next summer.

With a three-goal cushion, Arteta was able to bring on highly-rated teenager Charlie Patino, born during the Gunners' Invincibles season of 2003-04, and the midfielder got the fifth just 11 minutes into his first senior appearance.

Arsenal will discover their last-four opponents on Wednesday when the draw takes place after Tottenham host West Ham.