Fernandinho the ultimate competitor even in decision to leave

Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Fernandinho surprised everyone - including his manager Pep Guardiola - when deciding to announce he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season in his -match press conference on Tuesday.

The Brazilian didn’t mix his words either. He was asked a direct question and gave a direct answer. I wouldn’t expect anything less from a man who has shown the ultimate professionalism in his nine years in Manchester. Even in his decision to leave the club, his words oozed competitiveness.

‘Dinho’ as he’s more affectionally known to City fans isn’t leaving because he wants to hang up his boots and enjoy retirement. On the contrary, it is because he wants to play more. This is the mark of the man.

He has been the beating heart of everything City have achieved over the last decade. Not only in his exceptional reading of the game, but in his ability to control it when on the ball. He brought the South American flair in a wildly different, yet equally beautiful way. He made the game look easier than we all know it to be. He is a Premier League great and should be celebrated as such.

The 36-year-old has won four Premier League titles, six League Cups, one FA Cup and yet he still wants more. And, more importantly, believes he can achieve more. This is the Fernandinho we all have fallen in love with. A winner, a competitor, our captain.

He has given us more than we could probably ever imagined when signing for the club in 2013 and make no mistake about it – if he’s called upon in Madrid, Wembley or any other stadium before the end of the season he will give it everything he has to help his team win once more.