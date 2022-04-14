Lyon boss Peter Bosz says a Europa League quarter-final is “special” as he prepares for tonight’s game with West Ham.

The French side lost Anthony Lopes, Lucas Paqueta and Houssem Aouar to injury in Sunday’s match with Strasbourg, with only the latter expected to be fit to face the Hammers in the second leg.

Bosz hopes his team can exploit home advantage to progress to a semi-final with either Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt, who are also level on aggregate.

“The biggest difference from the first leg will be the atmosphere,” he said. “The fans will be behind us this time and we have to realise that they are.

“I hope we will learn from the things that we did not do well in the first leg. We have to prepare well for that.”

Lyon forward Karl Toto-Ekambi is likely to start and Bosz is backing this season’s Europa League top scorer (six goals) to deliver.

“He is important with his goals and his dribbling,” Bosz said. “He is dangerous and is playing better and better.

“When we have as many chances as we did in the first leg, you have to score.”