Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City "would love to go all the way" in the Europa Conference League as his side prepare to face Rennes in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday.

Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho scored at King Power Stadium last week to give the Foxes a two-goal cushion over the French side.

"We have a good advantage from the first leg but we know we’re going to have to endure in the second leg," said Rodgers.

"If we get through this tie it will give us that extra motivation to try to get to the final. We would love to go all the way."

Rennes are fourth in Ligue 1 and created a number of good chances against Leicester in the opening game.

Rodgers added: "We know we’re going to have to defend.

"They’re going to come out on the front foot. It’s no different to most games, you’re going to have to be strong and at the key moments be together."