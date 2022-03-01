Football journalist Rory Smith says Marcelo Bielsa's exit will be felt across the city of Leeds.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "The loyalty is extraordinary. The passion for him, for the team, for the club.

"Leeds is a funny city in a sporting sense, because it’s a one-club city but it’s not a one-sport city. He has worked a magic on people in Leeds and the city as a whole will miss him.

"Marsch is cut from roughly the same cloth. It looked pretty clear that their defence has crumbled.

"The one thing I’ll say is no Phillips is massive, no Bamford is massive, no Cooper is massive. Without the spine of the team they really didn’t look great."

Meanwhile, Micah Richards thinks Bielsa deserved more time because of the absence of key players.

The former England defender said: "Why is that not being taken into consideration? OK, they have a new manager coming in who might bring something fresh, but they are still without those players. Would you rather not have someone like Bielsa who knows?

"Sometimes as a footballer you’ve got to take a little bit of responsibility, no matter what the manager wants."

Hear more from 52'00 on BBC Sounds