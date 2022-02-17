On this week's edit of the of the Footballer's Football Podcast, West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson both agree that Anfield has the best atmosphere at an away ground in the Premier League.

"For me, when the Kop are singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before the game, it makes goosebumps stand up on your arms and you actually get a little bit more energy," said Wilson.

"In my mind, my mentality is a bit like 'today, I'm going to score in front of that atmosphere and I'm going to take in that atmosphere'".

"When the atmosphere is popping, I enjoy calming it down - being the villain, you could say, in a stadium like that."

"Once the Kop start singing and you're playing, it's like they are sucking the ball into your net," Antonio said.

"It's unreal just how [the fans] manage to lift their players and push their team against you because you almost feel like the ball is getting sucked into your net."

