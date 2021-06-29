On 29 June 2015, Petr Cech made the move across London from Chelsea to Premier League rivals Arsenal in a deal worth about £10m.

Cech had made 494 appearances for the Blues over 11 years and won 13 major trophies, including four league titles and a Champions League, but decided to join the Gunners after Thibaut Courtois became the first-choice keeper at Stamford Bridge.

After signing on a four-year contract, the Czech Republic international played 139 times for Arsenal, winning the FA Cup, and became the first goalkeeper to reach 200 Premier League clean sheets. He also won his fourth Golden Glove.

Cech retired at the end of the 2018-19 season, with his final game for Arsenal their Europa League final defeat...by Chelsea.

He returned to Stamford Bridge as technical and performance analyst and plays for British second-tier ice hockey side Guildford Pheonix.