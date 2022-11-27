K﻿eanu Baccus has urged Australia not to rest on their laurels after the euphoria of beating Tunisia for a first World Cup win in 12 years.

T﻿he St Mirren midfielder helped see out the gritty 1-0 victory when he was plunged into the fray in the 85th minute for his third cap.

A﻿ustralia are now dreaming of the knockout rounds when they face Denmark in their final Group D game on Wednesday.

“Amazing. Like nothing I’ve felt before," said Baccus.

"I’m so happy and proud for everyone involved, here at the camp, the families back home and also the whole country behind us.

"Hopefully there's more to come for us as a country and myself. We want to make everyone proud."

B﻿accus admits he has to pinch himself at respresenting his country in Qatar, having only made his international debut in September after his summer move to St Mirren from Western Sydney Wanderers.

“Maybe a year ago, definitely not have imagined this," he added.

"In the last six months I’ve worked really hard to position myself to do well overseas and get myself here. It’s worked out well and timing was good."