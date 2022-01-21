Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game at Everton this weekend.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Gerrard will make a late decision on Ezri Konsa’s fitness but other than that the squad is in “good health”.

He says he is still investigating ways to improve his squad: “There are a few bits bubbling away. We want to make every position as competitive as we can.”

On Robin Olsen and Kourtney Hause: "We believe the goalkeeping position is in a nice place now. I think Kortney’s been really pleased with what he’s seen from us since we came in, in terms of the attention he’s had and there will be opportunities moving forward."

He is looking forward to the “warm welcome” he will get at Goodison Park: “There will be loads of abuse, loads of banter. I have no problem with it and it takes the heat off my players so they can focus on playing.”

On the challenge of playing Everton under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson: “You can clearly listen to the noises coming from Everton, which is the caretaker manager demanding a reaction. It’ll be a cauldron of an atmosphere and we need to be ready for that.”

Stay on top of all today's news conference in our live coverage here