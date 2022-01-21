BBC Sport

Gerrard on team news, transfers & Goodison Park

Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game at Everton this weekend.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Gerrard will make a late decision on Ezri Konsa’s fitness but other than that the squad is in “good health”.

  • He says he is still investigating ways to improve his squad: “There are a few bits bubbling away. We want to make every position as competitive as we can.”

  • On Robin Olsen and Kourtney Hause: "We believe the goalkeeping position is in a nice place now. I think Kortney’s been really pleased with what he’s seen from us since we came in, in terms of the attention he’s had and there will be opportunities moving forward."

  • He is looking forward to the “warm welcome” he will get at Goodison Park: “There will be loads of abuse, loads of banter. I have no problem with it and it takes the heat off my players so they can focus on playing.”

  • On the challenge of playing Everton under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson: “You can clearly listen to the noises coming from Everton, which is the caretaker manager demanding a reaction. It’ll be a cauldron of an atmosphere and we need to be ready for that.”

