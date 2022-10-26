N﻿eilson on Hearts' Euro hopes, injuries & performance levels

B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

H﻿earts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media before his side's Europa Conference League game with Rigas FS.

H﻿ere are the key points from his press conference:

  • Neilson is not thinking about the slim possibility of reaching the knockout rounds, instead focusing only on beating RFS: “We have to win to give ourselves some sort of chance."

  • He will assess Hearts’ European campaign once they are out, admitting it’s been a “learning curve” and improvements are needed so that “next time we get in we can do better.”

  • A couple of unnamed players return from injury on Thursday while a few others – including striker Stephen Humphrys - are “touch and go” for the game.

  • Neilson feels Hearts have played well in spells without getting any reward, and have paid for conceding at key moments.

  • He says RFS may be more adventurous than previous away games as the Latvians also need to win to have any hope of progressing.

SNS