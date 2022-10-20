M﻿otherwell v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

motherwell v dons statsSNS

  • Kevin van Veen has scored four goals in four appearances against Aberdeen, the joint most against any club (Ross County).

  • Motherwell are unbeaten in four league meetings with Aberdeen (winning three and drawing one), their longest such run against them since going 13 without defeat from 2009 to 2013.

  • Aberdeen have picked up just one win in their last 15 away league games (drawing five and losing nine), a 1-0 victory at St Johnstone in August.

  • Aberdeen have only won one of their last five league visits to Motherwell (drawing two and losing two).