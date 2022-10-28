Sutton's prediction: 1-3

This is tricky because as I speak, I don't know if Erling Haaland will be fit to play. Without him, Manchester City will have to do do things differently.

Leicester have not only had the week off, they are looking a lot better defensively and also have the threat of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

This feels like it will be closer than it might have been a couple of weeks ago, but Manchester City should still have too much quality for the Foxes.

Dapz's prediction: 0-4

Home or away, it doesn't matter for City, does it? I know Leicester have got a bit better but they have got no chance here.

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Dapz think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here