Striker Michail Antonio is a doubt for West Ham's Europa Conference League match against Anderlecht.

"Micky Antonio has had a wee bit of cold, or the flu, which has kept him out of training a day or two," said boss David Moyes.

"We're a little bit unsure on him. We've got a couple of knocks and niggles but hopefully, he will be OK."

Defender Nayef Aguerd (ankle) and winger Maxwel Cornet (calf) will both miss the game but could be back soon.