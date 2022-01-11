'Kepa is ready to show what he's capable of'

Thomas Tuchel says Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to prove his doubters wrong as Chelsea prepare for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

The goalkeeper is enjoying an extended run in the side with team-mate Edouard Mendy away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Tuchel expects the Spaniard to grasp his opportunity.

"I never experienced him nervous, jealous or that he is not happy for his colleague," said the Blues boss.

"Everyone had trust in Kepa once he needed to play and I felt the same from him. He was very calm, very focused - because this is what he does every single day.

"He does not need to show what he is capable of in these 90 minutes. We trust him and it is not easy in his position.

"I am so happy to have him and that is maybe the difference. There was no extra sentence, no extra speech from me. There is genuine trust and I am just happy he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it."