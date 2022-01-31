Your deadline day hopes for City

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Manchester City so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Pep Guardiola.

Kevin: I would love to see Erling Haaland come to City. I think that a proven goalscorer and the rest of our team scoring would be the icing on the City cake; but I have complete trust in Pep; I am sure he would love to win the Champions League for us. What a time for City fans.

Martin: I believe Pep has set himself up with the perfect players to get him through till the summer with Delap coming back along with Kayky, Palmer and McAtee all progressing into the first team, so keep scouting and buy the players in the summer when the value is a fairly decent figure and have better knowledge of what the team needs to go again next year.

Stuart: Don't need to sign anybody in this window.

Let us know what you want to see from City before the transfer window shuts