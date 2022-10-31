E﻿x-Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Mikel Arteta has "got the mindset right" at Emirates Stadium after the Gunners returned to the top of the table with a resounding victory over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal once again shared out the goals as they cruised to a 5-0 win over the Premier League's bottom side to leapfrog champions Manchester City.

"﻿It was definitely impressive," Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "After the loss against PSV last week - when basically no-one turned up - it was really interesting to see their response. And it was emphatic.

"﻿Arteta has got the mindset right and that's really important moving forward. Indeed, the person who did not score but was heavily involved was Gabriel Jesus. This means Arsenal have room for growth, and that's very good."

D﻿espite an outstanding start to the season, Campbell feels Arsenal may still need to make signings in the January transfer window to remain in the hunt for the title.

"﻿They do need a bit more depth in midfield and up front to try to keep pace with Manchester City," he said. "If one of their key players goes down - Jesus, Thomas Partey, even Granit Xhaka - then they look a bit light in those positions."

L﻿isten to the rest of Campbell's thoughts from 02'21'00 on BBC Sounds