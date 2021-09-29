Rodgers on Iheanacho travel trouble & other Warsaw absences
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game at Legia Warsaw.
Here are the main lines from the Leicester manager's news conference:
Foxes striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been ruled out of the trip because of "paperwork" problems;
The Nigeria forward was reportedly turned away by Polish border control, with Rodgers saying "his documentation coming into the country wasn’t sufficient" and adding that the Foxes would investigate the issue upon their return to the UK;
Jonny Evans has not travelled as he struggles to shake off an ongoing foot problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is banned;
On Legia, who top Group C after beating Spartak Moscow 1-0 while Leicester lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Napoli, Rodgers said: "They’re very well organised and, on the counter-attack, they can give us problems";
After an up-and-down start both domestically and abroad, Rodgers insisted "in the last game and a half we have been more like ourselves".