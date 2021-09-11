BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Published

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira names the same starting XI as in their 2-2 draw at West Ham prior to the international break. Summer signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise take their place on the bench.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald

image source, BBC Sport

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes to the side that began the victory over Watford in their last Premier League outing. Davinson Sanchez misses out as he needs to follow Covid-19 protocols having being involved with Colombia, while Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn are both injured.

That means Emerson Royal comes in for his debut, while Harry Winks and Lucas Moura also start.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Royal, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Kane, Moura

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday

image source, BBC Sport