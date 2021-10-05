On this day: Emirates Stadium is born

On 5 October 2004, Arsenal signed a £100m deal with Emirates Airlines to name their new 60,000-seater ground Emirates Stadium.

Finished in 2006, the Emirates replaced Highbury as the home of Arsenal after 113 years.

The Gunners waved goodbye to their old ground on the final day of the 2005-06 season, when they beat Wigan Athletic 4-2 to secure a top-four finish.

The Emirates' first live action was Dennis Bergkamp's testimonial on 22 July 2006.

The new ground then hosted its first competitive match when Arsenal faced Aston Villa in the Premier League on 19 August 2006, with Gilberto Silva scoring with six minutes left to salvage a 1-1 draw for the hosts.