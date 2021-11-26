'Rangnick knows what he wants'

Ralf Rangnick has a clear philosophy of how he wants to play, says former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs.

Fuchs, who played under Rangnick at Schalke, says he will demand Manchester United players work hard together.

"His idea of how he wants to play pressing, attacking football will never change," Fuchs told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"You adapt and learn as you go, and he was very strict and very direct with what he wanted. He has clearly shown he is a big player in the business and he really knows how to shape teams and make them successful.

"He looks to have personal interaction with you. He is very straightforward, very direct, very realistic.

"You know how to play football but it’s the small details on positioning, when to push forward, all those little things that seem very small but they can impact your game massively. He made me feel comfortable and appreciated and this type of man management is very important in the game."

