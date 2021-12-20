Former West Ham players Nigel Reo-Coker and Carlton Cole have backed referee Martin Atkinson after he decided not to give Newcastle a penalty in their defeat by Manchester City.

City goalkeeper Ederson cleaned out Ryan Fraser midway through the first half but Atkinson ruled there was no foul and VAR took no further action in a decision Alan Shearer described as "disgusting".

But, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Cole said: "For me, that's actually great refereeing. He's used his common sense because the ball was gone."

Reo-Coker agreed, saying: "Fraser is not getting anywhere near the ball - it's a good refereeing decision."

The former Hammers did disagree over Newcastle's need to stay up this season.

"I don't believe Newcastle fans are too bothered about staying in the Premier League," said Reo-Coker. "They're looking at the long-term project."

"Most feel hopeful of staying up," argued Cole. "They're only three points from safety and Howe can buy players more suited to his style in January."

