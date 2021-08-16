The Premier League has promised a 'lighter-touch' version of the video assistant referee system this season in an attempt to help the game flow and avoid "trivial" decisions.

That means offside decisions will no longer be given by a tiny fraction, while there should be fewer picky handball penalties or spot-kicks awarded for just any bit of contact in a tackle.

One of the first players to benefit from this new approach was Bruno Fernandes, who scored a borderline offside goal in Manchester United's 5-1 win over Leeds on Saturday, part of his hat-trick.

Had the rules been applied like they were last season, the Portugal midfielder would have been denied the match ball - though it's highly doubtful it would have denied United the three points.

