Man City 5-0 Norwich: Farke reaction

Norwich boss Daniel Farke was unhappy with the nature of the goals the Canaries conceded against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Farke said: “To play the first game against Liverpool, with Liverpool having a point to prove and today at the Etihad against Man City with a point to prove, the first time after they won the title and the first time in nearly two years in front of their own fans, it was from the beginning a huge task.

“But I am disappointed with the way we conceded the goals because four times we conceded more or less the same goal, the winger at the back of my left full-back.

"More or less we had prepared for that move from City the whole week because they always play this.

“Of course they have unbelievable quality but we also have to fulfil our work with more quality – that’s still not a guarantee that we would have won this game but I’m disappointed with the way we conceded the goals.”