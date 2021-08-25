Newcastle are one of five teams yet to pick up a point after two Premier League games, and Wednesday night's Carabao Cup meeting (19:45 BST) with Burnley offers another chance for Steve Bruce's side to get themselves up and running in the new season.

Despite the winless start, Bruce does not expect to make any permanent signings before the end of the transfer window - though a loan deal is a possibility.

"There is still a little bit of work to do but it has been difficult for all the clubs all summer," Bruce said. "I have never known it so quiet and difficult for a lot of clubs with finances."

The Newcastle boss plans to rotate for the cup tie, though Freddie Woodman will remain in goal as first-choice goalkeepers Martin Dubravka (foot) and Karl Darlow (coronavirus) remain unavailable. Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are also out.

"We will be making changes because I've got a lot of lads that need to play and get some minutes under their belt. It is the ideal opportunity but we will be very, very strong."