Everton must 'seize the day' against Watford

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton and Watford both suffered home defeats last weekend. While the Hornets' 5-0 surrender to Liverpool was clearly more painful for their supporters, there have also been seismic aftershocks for Everton fans to endure.

After the 1-0 defeat by West Ham, the Blues have been hit by a hammer blow injury wise. Abdoulaye Doucoure has a foot injury that will sideline him for six weeks or more. Added to that, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a setback in his recovery from a quadricep injury and is facing an extended period out of action.

Everton’s squad was threadbare enough without losing another two key players. There is a glimmer of sunshine on the horizon though; Richarlison could be ready to return to the starting line-up against his former club.

Against West Ham, Everton lacked a sense of purpose and direction - an important building block for them under Rafa Benitez so far. The drive and energy that has been the hallmark of their early season form needs restoring.

Watford will be better prepared for this game, with Claudio Ranieri having had more time to spend with his players. For Everton, on paper at least, the fixtures get much more difficult from this point onwards and 'seizing the day' is of prime importance at Goodison tomorrow.